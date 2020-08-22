The 2020 college football season is in disarray, to say the least. Back on August 11, both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 cancelled all fall sports, suggesting they could find a way to play in the spring. Meanwhile, the Big 12, the ACC and the SEC have pledged to attempt to play the season out.

This week, the guys over at SEC Shorts put together a spoof video that hilariously sums up the state of the 2020 campaign. It includes shots at both Nebraska and the AAC.

In the clip, the Big Ten criticizes the SEC for not pulling the plug, only to see the SEC leave it to join ranks with the ACC and the Big 12. When the AAC comes knocking, however, the trio have no interest in joining forces.

Check it out – it’s gone viral over the past few days.

So far, it looks like neither the Big Ten nor the Pac-12 have any plans of reversing their decisions. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 will certainly have obstacles to climb if they’re to finish the season as well.

Friday, it was reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren admitted he “botched” communicating the league’s decision on football.

College football fans – did the Big Ten and Pac-12 make the right decision?