SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday.

Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football.

“First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."

"I’ve been talking with my family, doing a lot of praying to decide what the best decision would be for my future. With that being said, I have made the decision that I will be stepping away from football," the statement read.

Kenion will finish his collegiate career with seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the third tight end that the Gamecocks have lost over the last few days. Both Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner put their names in the transfer portal when it opened on Monday.