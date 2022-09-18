SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01: Fans pack the stands to support their teams as the Mississippi Rebels face the Tennessee Volunteers on October 1, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening.

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected.

College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on social media right now.

"Jimmy Calloway what the hell did I just watch?" said Caden Davis.

"Every time you want to say Jimmy Calloway is about to turn the corner for Tennessee ... something like this happens. Just totally lost it there. Ridiculous," said Wes Rucker.

"Last season a drop made Jimmy Calloway disappear. This season he tried to drop the Akron DB, and likely it will cause him to disappear," said Austin Price.

"WR Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from the ballgame. Went full 12-round boxer on the Akron defensive back. Threw a handful of punches and landed bout 3-4 of them," said Rocky Top Insider.

"Jimmy Calloway of Tennessee is about to be suspended for a while. He threw some haymakers," said Chad Withrow.

What a joke. Jimmy Calloway shouldn't be allowed on a football field for a long time.