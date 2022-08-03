SEC Wide Receiver Has Been Forced To Medically Retire

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's nothing worse for a college athlete than to see a playing career ended for medical reasons. Sadly, that's exactly what happened to one promising young wide receiver.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced that wide receiver Hezekiah Jones has been forced to medically retire. Linebacker Donell Harris has also retired for medical reasons.

Jones' situation was downright tragic as injuries plagued him at every turn. In five years at Texas A&M, he has been limited to just 13 games due to Achilles and shoulder injuries.

Jones' college football career ends with 35 receptions for 325 yards. He was the Aggies' second-leading receiver in their Orange Bowl win over North Carolina in 2021.

Coming out of Texas' Stafford High School in 2017, Hezekiah Jones was one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country.

Jones was a four-star recruit and the No. 187 prospect, per 247Sports. He was the No. 30 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 31 player from the state of Texas.

But injuries ended his 2019 and 2021 seasons before they began. Jones was getting ready for his sixth year in college before reaching this decision today.

We wish Hezekiah Jones the best in his future endeavors.