Security Guard Found Dead At Site Of 2022 US Open

Tragedy struck the golfing world earlier this week as The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts prepares to host the U.S. Open.

According to a report from FOX News, a security guard at the venue died on Tuesday night. The report states that police in the state are investigating the death of the guard, who was found on Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that a 60-year-old man working an overnight security shift at the golf course was discovered by co-workers after appearing to fall "from a decking area behind a tent that did not have railings present." "While the evidence available at this time is not inconsistent with an accidental fall, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case and will determine the cause and manner of death," the statement continued.

The USGA, which organizes the U.S. Open, issued a statement following the tragic passing of the security guard.

"The USGA is terribly saddened by what occurred at our championship site overnight," the statement said. "This is an active investigation and we are working closely with local authorities to determine what happened."

