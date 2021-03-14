ESPN Computer’s Final 4 Prediction On Selection Sunday

One of the best days of the college basketball season has arrived: Selection Sunday.

We’re officially less than 12 hours away from learning the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket. The 68-team field will be announced at 6 p.m. E.T. on CBS.

There will be some good games leading up to the Selection Show, as both the Big Ten and the SEC have their conference tournament championship games to play. In the Big Ten, Ohio State will take on Illinois. In the SEC, Alabama will play LSU. There’s one other conference title game, with Houston taking on Cincinnati in the AAC.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its Final Four prediction heading into the bracket unveiling. Here’s who ESPN’s computer has making it to Indianapolis:

Gonzaga

Baylor

Illinois

Houston

Of course, that prediction will change once the 68-team bracket is unveiled, but for now, those are the four Final Four favorites, per ESPN’s computer.

We’ll find out the official NCAA Tournament bracket during the 6 p.m. E.T. hour on CBS.