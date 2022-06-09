Senate Majority Leader Reveals NFL Stadium Bill Is Dead

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The state legislator in charge of the latest push to move the Washington Commanders' stadium to Virginia gave up the fight on Thursday, per the Washington Post.

The most recent controversy surrounding the Commanders organization has "proved too much to overcome."

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw announced that he's giving up on the stadium bill due to the mounting scandals that continue to plague the organization — including the most recent controversial comments from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

These comments from Del Rio were the straw that broke the camels back, piling on to ongoing investigations into alleged sexual assault and financial impropriety within the Commanders organization.

“This obviously was not very helpful to put it mildly but there’s so many other things out there,” Saslaw said. “There were just so many things out there that a lot of people are saying, ‘Saslaw, this thing needs to wait.’"

This stadium bill would have awarded the Washington franchise $300 million to help build its new home in Virginia.

The bill could be reintroduced next year.