Video Of Boxer’s Vicious, 7-Second Knockout Is Going Viral

Boxing fans were furious on Friday night after a match ended in a women’s boing record.

Seniesa Estrada entered the ring with her undefeated record intact. She left just a few moments later with the fastest knockout in women’s boxing history after decimating her opponent with a series of punches.

Miranda Adkins also entered the ring undefeated, but with a vast gap in experience. She record just six total fights before stepping into the ring with one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

The result, unfortunately, was a seven-second match between the two fighters. Estrada immediately ran across the ring to confront her opponent, who stood flat-footed.

After unleashing a few punches, Estrada stunned Adkins and then knocked her out.

Here’s video of the match.

A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020

Adkins stepped up to fight Estrada after Jacky Calvo pulled out due to injury.

Estrada paid respect to her opponent for taking the fight on such short notice.

“I give her so much credit and so much respect,” Estrada said via Bad Left Hook. “She stepped up and took the fight. My original opponent had a knee injury, and she accepted the fight. I had more experience than her — amateur and pro. Once I let my punches go, I couldn’t stop. It’s a fight. I knew that it was gonna be a knockout, but I didn’t know how long it would take. God bless Adkins. I pray she’s OK.”

Estrada moved to 19-0 with the win.