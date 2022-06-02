Sense Of Urgency With Zach Wilson: NFL World Reacts

When Zach Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the overwhelming expectation was that he'd provide an instant boost for the New York Jets franchise.

Wilson's rookie season ending up being somewhat of a disappointment. And while the organization is ready to give him a second chance, there's reportedly a rush to get him to form in Year 2.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says there's a sense of "urgency" to see Wilson improve in 2022.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"Jets fans have suffered enough. Trade for Jimmy G and let ZW learn the game from the sidelines," one fan suggested.

"Jets literally have an emergency situation on their hands because Zach Wilson just sucks," another said.

Through 13 starts in his rookie season, Wilson logged a 3-10 record behind 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 55.6 completion percentage.

The 22-year-old QB will need to step it up big time if he wants to keep his job through the 2022 season.