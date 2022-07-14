Serena Williams Announces Decision On National Bank Open

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Harmony Tan of France in her first round match during Day Two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

Just last month, Serena Williams fell in the first round of Wimbledon in a somewhat surprising result.

After taking a few weeks away from competition, Williams is ready for a return to the tennis court. According to a statement from the National Bank Open, Williams will be in the field.

"The stacked list of players doesn’t stop there, as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams elected to use her protected ranking to enter the National Bank Open main draw for the first time since her run to the finals in 2019," the statement said.

"Canadian fans won’t have a hard time remembering that championship match, as Williams finished runner-up to none other than Mississauga’s Bianca Andreescu. A rematch at this year’s tournament is still in the cards, with Andreescu making her return to Toronto with a Top 20 wildcard."

Following her loss at Wimbledon, Williams had an honest reaction.

"I gave all I could do today," she admitted. "Maybe tomorrow or a week ago I could have gave more but today is what I could do. At some point you have to be able to be OK with that and that’s all I can do. I can’t change time or anything so that’s all I could do on this particular day."

We'll have to wait and see if she can compete well at the National Bank Open.