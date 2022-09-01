Serena Williams Credits Tiger Woods: Sports World Reacts

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

International golf icon Tiger Woods was one of the many celebrities in the house for Serena Williams' incredible U.S. Open win over No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.

After her second-round victory, Williams gave Woods some serious credit for her continued success.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," she said, per multiple reports. "We talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There are a few people, but we were like: 'OK, we can do this together, you know?'"

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this wholesome relationship between two of the greatest athletes of all time.

"I love how these goats stand for each other," one fan wrote.

"Icons showing up for and showing love to other icons >>>," another said.

Tiger sat with the Williams family in their personal box at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams," he wrote on Twitter after the match.

Williams will look to continue her magical U.S. Open run with a third-round matchup against Australian Ajla Tomljanović on Friday.