Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after defeating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year.

After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport.

These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport — and they clearly have a great deal of respect for one another.

After Federer's public retirement announcement, Williams took to social media with a heartfelt message of her own.

I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.

Together, Williams (23) and Federer (20) share a whopping 43 Grand Slam titles.

Next week's Laver Cup in London will be Federer's final ATP event.