Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year.
After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport.
These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport — and they clearly have a great deal of respect for one another.
After Federer's public retirement announcement, Williams took to social media with a heartfelt message of her own.
I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.
Together, Williams (23) and Federer (20) share a whopping 43 Grand Slam titles.
Next week's Laver Cup in London will be Federer's final ATP event.