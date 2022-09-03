Skip to main content
Serena Williams Has Telling Admission About Retirement

Serena Williams appears to have played her final match, falling to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open.

"Appears to" being the operative words. In the interview immediately following her match, Williams left the door open for a potential return.

Of course, reporters had to ask her about that after she had some time to reflect. In the post-round press conference, Williams hinted at potentially playing the Australian Open, but also said she's ready to move on from the sport.

I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though [smiling]. But yeah, you know what, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Making it a different moment I think is much better. It takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking.

So, is she actually retiring?

We'll find out.