Serena Williams' Husband Calls Out Tom Brady: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2018 Brand Genius Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Earlier this week in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams teased fans suggesting she might not be done playing tennis.

"You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend," Williams joked when asked about potentially continuing her tennis career.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has other ideas. He's busy trying to plan a family vacation for the couple instead.

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here...." Ohanian said in jest.

The sports world loved his tweet. Most only had one destination in mind - the location of the next major.

"Australia is a nice vacation spot," one fan said with a winking emoji.

"Australia (Open) sounds wonderful for a winter vacation," another said.

Should Williams come out of her short retirement to play in one final major?