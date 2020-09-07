Serena Williams Made History At The U.S. Open Today

Serena Williams has accomplished so much in her legendary tennis career that it’s easy to lose track of some of her greatest milestones.

On Monday, Serena Williams knocked off No. 15 Maria Sakkari, splitting the first two sets before winning the third 6-3. The win did more than advance her to the 2020 US Open quarter-finals.

According to Bleacher Report, Serena’s win today was her 100th at the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium. She is the first tennis player to ever record 100 wins at the venue. The next closest is a distant 77, held by Roger Federer.

But Serena has her eyes on a far greater accolade than triple-digit wins at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A win at the 2020 US Open would give her a 24th Grand Slam title – tying her with the great Margaret Court for the most all-time.

Serena Williams began her 2020 US Open campaign with a win over Kristie Ahn (7-5, 6-3) in the First Round. She followed that up with an equally convincing performance against Margarita Gasparyan (6-2, 6-4).

In the Third Round, Sloane Stephens gave Serena a bit of a scare by winning the first set, 6-2. But Serena recovered with back-to-back 6-2 sets to advance to the Fourth.

Sakkari was Serena’s longest challenge thus far. After winning the first set 6-3, Sakkari won a tough second set 7-6 (8-6) before Serena took the third and final set 6-3.

She will face either Tsvetana Pironkova or Alize Cornet in the quarterfinals.

The 2020 US Open is being played on ESPN.