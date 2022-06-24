Serena Williams Receives Draw For First Round Of Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams will soon make her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon.

Williams, 40, received a wild card invite to the prestigious tournament. She infamously retired, in tears, during a first-round match-up vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich a year ago.

Williams hasn't played in a singles match since. However, she's still one of the biggest threats in the field.

The tennis legend will face off vs. world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan, in the first round.

"Serena Williams' eagerly awaited return at Wimbledon will begin in the first round against France's Harmony Tan as the 23-times Grand Slam champion resumes singles action after a year out," via ESPN.com.

"The 40-year-old American player avoided the big names in Friday's draw and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world No. 113 Tan as she targets an eighth singles title at the All England Club."

If Williams beats Tan and advances to the second round, she might have a date with No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.

A possible third-round contest vs. Karolina Pliskova, last year's runner up, could also be in the mix.