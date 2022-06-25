Serena Williams Reveals Goal For Wimbledon: Tennis World Reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After a tearful 2021, 40-year-old Serena Williams is as motivated as ever to capture her 24th major title.

The seven-time Wimbledon champ fielded questions on Saturday about her return. When asked what would be a good outcome for her at the tournament, Williams replied like any all-time great would.

"You know the answer to that," Serena said with a chuckle and an eye-roll. "Come on now..."

The tennis world reacted to Serena's response on social media.

"Let's get it legend," one user tagged Serena Williams.

"It's the eye roll for me," another fan tweeted.

"PERIODT!" another said. "We didn’t come just to be cute."

"How can’t you love her," asked another.

"The charisma is realllll."

"The aunty eye roll...." another commented.

"Do you even tennis?"

"LET'S DO IT QUEEN," another fan cheered in all-caps.

Williams didn't make her decision to return public until earlier this June after an injury-plagued year.

A year that she's using as fuel to capture her eighth Wimbledon crown.