Golf World Reacts To Thursday's Sergio Garcia Drama

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the third tee in his match against Patrick Reed of the United States during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

There's major drama brewing about Sergio Garcia's future on the PGA Tour.

Garcia is currently competing at the Wells Fargo Championship. Controversy ensued following his tee shot at No. 10.

The 42-year-old hooked his shot and took a while locating the ball. Just as he found it, a nearby rules official told him he took too long.

Garcia was furious and began shouting across the fairway. He then made a cryptic comment about his future.

"A couple more weeks, and I won't have to deal with you anymore," he said.

There's been an ongoing rumor that Garcia will soon leave the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed golf league.

Did his latest comment confirm the rumor?

"please don’t take sergio," one fan said.

"Sure sounds like Sergio is headed to Saudi tour with that comment. #WellsFargo #tpc #sergiogarcia," another fan commented.

"Lololol oh man. I guess this makes sense. He never gonna win another major so he doesn’t need to be eligible," said Garry Frank.

"So will guys get unlimited time to look for their balls in LIV events? These are the important questions," said Dan Rapaport.

Garcia's days on the PGA Tour appear numbered.

He could be one of several big names leaving to join the Saudi-backed golf league.