Breaking: Sergio Garcia Has Withdrawn From The Masters

A former Masters champion has officially withdrawn from the tournament this week.

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 winner of the major tournament, announced today that he is withdrawing from the 2020 tournament. The 40-year-old golfer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Masters announced on Monday morning that Garcia has informed the tournament that he is unable to play.

“Sergio Garcia has informed Augusta National Golf Club that he will not participate in the 2020 Masters Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” The Masters announced.

The Masters was originally scheduled to be played in mid-April, but the global pandemic forced the sports calendar to change quite a bit.

The final major of the year, which is taking place at Augusta National in Georgia, was pushed back to mid-November. Masters Week has arrived, as players have begun to arrive at the course. Practice rounds will take place before the first round begins on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, Garcia will not be participating in this year’s tournament. The Spanish golfer has tested positive and informed The Masters that he won’t be able to play.

Garcia won the 2017 Masters and has top-three finishes at all four major tournaments. The Masters will certainly miss having Garcia on the course this week.