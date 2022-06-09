Serious Punishment Reportedly Coming From PGA Tour This Morning

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

For the PGA Tour golfers that left to become part of the new LIV Golf Series, the hammer is about to be dropped.

That's according to a report from golf insider Eamon Lynch. According to his report, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will announce significant sanctions against the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and other former PGA Tour players.

The announcement will reportedly come in under an hour - after some of those players have teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf Series event.

"Three sources are telling me the entire PGA Tour membership will receive an email from Jay Monahan in under an hour, after the LIV Golf players hit their tee shots, and that the hammer is being dropped," Lynch said.

To figure out what exactly the punishment is, fans will have to wait just another few minutes. However, this is a clear sign the PGA Tour won't sit back and watch some of its elite talent leave for a new league.

Will the PGA Tour ban these players for life? Try to keep them out of major tournaments?

We'll find out soon.