Seth Curry Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Play With Steph

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 30: Seth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles past his brother Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on December 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Despite playing in the NBA for a better part of a decade and bouncing around the league in the process, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has yet to join his brother Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent interview, Seth was asked if the idea of playing with his older brother has ever crossed his mind. Seth dismissed the idea, saying that he would prefer to "do my own thing."

"I've thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing," Seth told Warriors insider Monte Poole, via NBC Sports.

The closest the Curry brothers ever got to playing on the same team was probably Seth's rookie season. He signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors and played six preseason games for them in 2013 before being sent to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Developmental League.

In the eight years since, Seth Curry has played for over a half dozen NBA teams. However, he has steadily been getting better in recent years.

The 2021-22 season saw Seth get the most playing time of his career and his per game averages almost all saw career-highs.

He won't say "never" though as far as playing with his brother goes. But he indicated that he would rather beat Steph than play with him:

"You never know what the future holds," Seth Curry said. "I wouldn't be against it, but it's definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best."

Seth has done a decent job of carving his own niche in the NBA.