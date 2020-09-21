The Spun

‘Several’ NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fined

The NFL sent a warning to every team following Week 1, reminding coaches and staff members of the COVID-19 protocols. Several coaches did not display proper use of masks on the sideline in the opening weekend.

“[W]e must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” NFL VP Troy Vincent wrote in the memo sent to the teams. “Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

While mask use was improved in Week 2, there were still some notable potential offenders. The next step could be fines.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was among those who went viral for his mask use on Sunday.

ProFootballTalk noted on Sunday night that several coaches will likely be hearing from the league.

As one league source explained it to PFT, the NFL likely will implement reasonable fines while also demanding a commitment that there will be no further violations. Then, if there are further violations, the financial consequences will increase dramatically.

The NFL has had tremendous success so far in 2020 as far as its COVID-19 testing results are concerned.

The league wants to make sure no one lets up during games.


