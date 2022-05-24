Several NFL Owners Would Support Significant Dan Snyder Punishment

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play Washington during a preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Several owners said they'd support a suspension against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder if an ongoing investigation corroborates allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety.

Anonymous NFL owners told the Washington Post's Mark Maske that Snyder could warrant "significant disciplinary action" pending the results of an independent investigation led by attorney Mary Jo White. But there doesn't appear to be any plan in motion to push him out of the league.

“It all depends on the report,” an owner said. “We’ll have to see. I would think a tough suspension could be in order.”

An unnamed owner told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that they're "counting votes" to push Snyder to sell the team. However, that measure sounds unlikely, as Maske reported that two owners said they're unaware of any such efforts. Twenty-four teams would need to vote in favor of forcing out Snyder.

“There’s certainly concern,” an owner said. “There’s anger. But there’s quite a difference between wishing he was gone and taking steps to force him out.”

When speaking to Congress in February, former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston accused Snyder of sexually harassing her at a team dinner.

Jason Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service, said the team kept as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season-ticket holders. The Commanders called those claims "baseless."

The NFL fined the team $10 million and temporarily handed control of Washington's day-to-day operations to Tanya Snyder, Daniel's wife and co-CEO, following an investigation led by Beth Wilkinson. However, the findings were not shared with the public.

The NFL said it will disclose the results of White's investigation when complete.