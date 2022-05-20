Several Of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Sat Down For Interview With HBO

Friday morning brought a potentially significant development in the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga.

According to a press release from HBO, Tuesday's episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will feature "several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct."

In their "first ever national TV interview," these women sat down with broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien to discuss their allegations against the NFL quarterback.

This past year, more than 20 women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct committed by Watson.

Watson was cleared of all criminal charges during a grand jury hearing earlier this year, but he still faces several civil lawsuits and possible punishments from the NFL.

It will certainly be interesting to see if these interviews yield any new details about Watson's alleged misconduct — and what effect they have on the NFL's ongoing investigation of the allegations.

The NFL held its first meeting between the league's investigative team and Watson on Tuesday.