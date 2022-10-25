"Several Teams" Reportedly Interested In Bears Star

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly a trade target for "several teams," per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

"Continue to hear #Bears DE Robert Quinn as a trade candidate from several teams. The biggest hurdle right now is Quinn's $18.2M cap hit for 2023 and where Ryan Poles stands on that. Terrific player who had 18.5 sacks last season and would certainly help a contender," Schultz reports.

Quinn, a 12-year NFL veteran, is coming off one of his best campaigns this past season. In his second year with the Bears in 2021, he logged a near-career-high 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Through the first seven games of the 2022 season, he's notched just 1.0 sack and eight total tackles.

Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears prior to the 2020 season. His contract could be an issue for some of the teams looking to acquire him in a midseason trade.

While Quinn isn't performing to his standards so far this season, the 32-year-old could still be an excellent addition to a postseason contender with needs at the pass-rush position.

The NFL trade deadline hits on November 1.