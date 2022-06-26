Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Media After Latest Disappointing Result

After another tough result on Sunday, track star Sha'Carri Richardson once again didn't make herself available to the media.

Per Jamaican-based journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, Richardson placed fifth at this weekend's event running 22.47 in the women's 200 meters.

This means that she will not qualify for the finals at the U.S. trials and will also miss out on the 100 meters in the World Championships hosted in Oregon. On Thursday, Richardson finished 23 out of 31 runners in the 100m Heat.

It's been a stunning setback for the former LSU standout.

Last year, Richardson timed 10.86 in the 100 to win the event and was widely considered a favorite to medal in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

However, when marijuana was detected in her system, she was forced to vacate the win and received a one-month suspension.

After a recent race in New York, Sha'Carri was quoted as saying: “Don’t let the media, don’t let people, don’t let a company, try to stop you from shining, because you sunshine,” to a crowd of young supporters. "We are the light.”