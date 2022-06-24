Sha'Carri Richardson Fails To Qualify For U.S. Championships In 100-Meter Dash

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: September 3: Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States warming up before the 200m for women race during the Wanda Diamond League 2021 Memorial Van Damme Athletics competition at King Baudouin Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Once considered one of the best track runners since the late-great Florence Griffith Joyner, Sha'Carri Richardson has had a brutal couple of years in the 100-meter dash.

On Thursday, Richardson finished 5th in her heat before the semifinals of the USA Championships for the 100-meter dash. As a result, she failed to qualify for the USA semifinals or the upcoming World Championships.

Richardson was in no mood to talk to the media afterwards. Video shows her jogging past reporters.

But it hasn't been all bad for Richardson. Just over a week ago she won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.38 seconds.

That being said, it's the 100-meter dash that gets all of the attention. And Sha'Carri Richardson hasn't been able to rule the race the way she did just a few years ago.

In 2021 at Miramar, Richardson ran the iconic race in 10.72 second. It was the sixth-fastest time for a woman in recorded history.

Unfortunately, Richardson was barred from Olympic qualifying after testing positive for cannabis in a drug test. When she returned to the track, she struggled in the 100-meter dash, finishing last in the 2021 Prefontaine Classic.

Richardson also has a large swath of people who hate her over her long nails and colorful hair, as well as her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Her haters will always find a way to move the goalposts and assert that she doesn't belong in the sport. But she's still battling on - and she's young enough that she can still get better and keep improving.