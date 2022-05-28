Sha'Carri Richardson Runs Second Race Of Her Season - Here's Her Time

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: September 3: Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States warming up before the 200m for women race during the Wanda Diamond League 2021 Memorial Van Damme Athletics competition at King Baudouin Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson just ran her second race of the 2022 season.

The American track star notched a time of 10.92 seconds to finish second in today's 2022 Prefontaine Classic 100 meter race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

She finished behind Elaine Thompson-Herah, who notched a time of 10.79 seconds.

Earlier this week, Richardson opened up her 2022 season with a 100-meter win at Duval County Challenge American Track League in Jacksonville, Florida. With weather and wind issues, she finished with a time of 11.37 seconds.

Richardson suffered a string off loses after her controversial removal from the Tokyo Olympics last summer. She pulled out of three scheduled meets earlier this season before making her return to action this week.

Richardson finished in last place in lasts year's Prefontaine Classic with a time of 11.14 seconds. Her career-best time is 10.72.