Shad Khan’s Old Comment About Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

Since he took over as the Jaguars’ Principal Owner in 2012, Shad Khan has made four hires at the head coaching position. And with a 41-115 overall record and just one winning season as an executive, it’s been abundantly clear that these hires haven’t exactly panned out in Jacksonville.

But when Khan made his most recent hire prior to the 2021 season, he had the utmost confidence in his new guy. Admitting he’d made some mistakes in the past, the sports tycoon gave himself a pat on the back for the pickup of Urban Meyer earlier this year.

“This time I got it right,” Khan said back in April.

With today’s concerning reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, this comment has been unearthed and dragged through the mud.

Tensions between Meyers and his players/assistant staff have reportedly “boiled over.” Several anecdotes exhibited the former college coach’s struggles to adjust to the NFL game, including last week’s benching of running back James Robinson, his public callouts of the wide receiver corps and a meeting where he reportedly called his assistant staff “losers.”

Fresh off a 37-7 blowout loss to the Rams in Week 13, the Jaguars are now 2-10 on the season.

It’s fair to say Khan maybe hasn’t “got it right.”

According to Pelissero, Khan has no current plans to move on from Meyer. But with the way things are going this year, the longtime owner could be back on the head coaching hunt sooner than expected.