LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Jaden Ivy #23 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The basketball world just got another delay on the mystery that is NBA draft pick Shaedon Sharpe.

The No. 7 overall pick suffered an injury during the first quarter of his Summer League debut with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. And on Saturday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed an update on his MRI results.

Sharpe suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Damn, I just want to see him play," one fan wrote.

"That is how a rookie becomes a true Trail Blazer without ever having played a game with the team," another Portland fan said.

"Wow horrible luck... hoping for a speedy recovery from Sharpe," another added.

Last night was Sharpe's first in-game action in more than eight months. The No. 1-ranked high school recruit finished school early and joined the Kentucky Wildcats program for the second semester. He didn't take the court in a single game under Coach Cal.

Sharpe was easily the biggest risk in this year's draft class, and the Trail Blazers are already feeling the negative effects of that gamble.

Hopefully Sharpe can make a full recovery before the start of his rookie season.