The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Shailene Woodley Hints At When Aaron Rodgers Relationship Began

Shailene Woodley on the red carpet.CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Shailene Woodley attends the screening of "Rocketman" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

It’s been a big year for Aaron Rodgers, both on and off the field.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback had an MVP season on the field. He led the Packers to a conference championship game appearance. Rodgers, 37, is arguably playing the best football of his career.

Off of the field, there has been some drama. Rodgers reportedly wants a trade out of Green Bay. The Packers have yet to give into that request, though Rodgers is doing his best to make sure it will happen.

There’s also been some major movement in Rodgers’ personal life. The superstar quarterback announced his surprise engagement earlier this year. Rodgers is engaged to be married to actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick, though the couple broke up at some point in 2020. Woodley recently hinted at when her relationship with Rodgers began.

Woodley hinted in an interview with Shape that her relationship with Rodgers began about three months into the pandemic.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley said.

Woodley had admitted that she was by herself for the first three months of the pandemic.

“I was by myself with my dog and didn’t see anyone for three months,” Woodley said. “It forced me to be still and quiet.”

Now, Rodgers and Woodley have been spending a tremendous amount of time together. They recently took a trip to Hawaii – while Packers OTAs were going on.

Will we be seeing Woodley in the stands at Lambeau Field later this fall?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.