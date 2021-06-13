Shailene Woodley Hints At When Aaron Rodgers Relationship Began

It’s been a big year for Aaron Rodgers, both on and off the field.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback had an MVP season on the field. He led the Packers to a conference championship game appearance. Rodgers, 37, is arguably playing the best football of his career.

Off of the field, there has been some drama. Rodgers reportedly wants a trade out of Green Bay. The Packers have yet to give into that request, though Rodgers is doing his best to make sure it will happen.

There’s also been some major movement in Rodgers’ personal life. The superstar quarterback announced his surprise engagement earlier this year. Rodgers is engaged to be married to actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick, though the couple broke up at some point in 2020. Woodley recently hinted at when her relationship with Rodgers began.

Woodley hinted in an interview with Shape that her relationship with Rodgers began about three months into the pandemic.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley said.

"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."https://t.co/lZ3wlR7aGk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 7, 2021

Woodley had admitted that she was by herself for the first three months of the pandemic.

“I was by myself with my dog and didn’t see anyone for three months,” Woodley said. “It forced me to be still and quiet.”

Now, Rodgers and Woodley have been spending a tremendous amount of time together. They recently took a trip to Hawaii – while Packers OTAs were going on.

Will we be seeing Woodley in the stands at Lambeau Field later this fall?