Shailene Woodley Shares Details From Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Aaron Rodgers‘ relationship with the Green Bay Packers has sparked a lot of sports headlines over the past couple of weeks. However, that is not the most important relationship in the NFL star’s life.

Earlier this year, Rodgers shared some even bigger news – his engagement.

The Packers quarterback revealed earlier this year that he is engaged to be married to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. The couple reportedly began dating at some point in 2020, following Rodgers’ breakup with Danica Patrick, and things have moved quickly.

Woodley, 29, has opened up about her relationship to Rodgers.

The actress told Shape that she believes her and Rodgers were meant to be together.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley admitted.

Rodgers and Woodley managed to keep their relationship private for a while, but they went public earlier this year.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” Woodley added.

Rodgers and Woodley spent a lot of time together in Montreal, where the actress was shooting a movie and the quarterback was preparing for his Jeopardy! gig.

The happy couple recently took a trip to Hawaii with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh.

We’ll likely be seeing Woodley in the stands at Rodgers’ games this fall. The only question – where will those games be?