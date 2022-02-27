The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Shams Charania Has Unfortunate Update On Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons on the bench.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets speaks with Patty Mills #8 on the bench during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

On March 10, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time since the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade went down earlier this month.This biggest question heading into this highly-anticipated contest is whether or not Simmons will suit up to take on his former team in Philly.

According to recent reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, that possibility is looking more and more unlikely.

“Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action,” Charania wrote on Saturday.

There’s currently no timetable for Simmons’ return and the Nets are treating the injury as a day-to-day issue.

This back soreness for Simmons first surfaced when he was attempting to force a trade out of the 76ers organization earlier this year. Just a few days back, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that the three-time All-Star point guard is “close” to a return as he ramps up action, but it appears there’s been a setback.

While there was never a clear timeline for Simmons’ return to the court, this discouraging injury update certainly makes his NBA future even more murky.

Without Simmons, the Nets will face off against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.