Shams Charania Has Unfortunate Update On Ben Simmons

On March 10, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time since the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade went down earlier this month.This biggest question heading into this highly-anticipated contest is whether or not Simmons will suit up to take on his former team in Philly.

According to recent reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, that possibility is looking more and more unlikely.

“Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action,” Charania wrote on Saturday.

There’s currently no timetable for Simmons’ return and the Nets are treating the injury as a day-to-day issue.

Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons' return. It's uncertain whether the three-time All-Star will clear necessary return-to-play hurdles for Nets' March 10 return trip to Philadelphia, but team is treating as a day-to-day process. https://t.co/SnWVQeSWPS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

This back soreness for Simmons first surfaced when he was attempting to force a trade out of the 76ers organization earlier this year. Just a few days back, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that the three-time All-Star point guard is “close” to a return as he ramps up action, but it appears there’s been a setback.

While there was never a clear timeline for Simmons’ return to the court, this discouraging injury update certainly makes his NBA future even more murky.

Without Simmons, the Nets will face off against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.