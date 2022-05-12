Shams Charania Opens Up About His Work: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: Jaden Hardy #1 and Amauri Hardy #7 of the G League Ignite talk to Reporter, Shams Charania during the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Athletic's Shams Charania has been in direct competition with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski for the last couple of years.

Both are the best NBA insiders on the planet but if there's one thing Charania can't stand, it's being out-scooped by Wojnarowski.

In Ryan Glasspiegel's article for the New York Post, he touched on Charania always having to be around his phone and works 17-18 hours a day. He also reportedly never publicly acknowledges Wojnarowski, even if he beats him out on a story by a minute.

"It makes his heart sink when he is on a flight where the Wi-Fi doesn't work," Glasspiegel writes. "He mostly forgoes driving for ride-shares — his trips from the suburbs into Stadium’s offices adjoining the United Center are about 40 minutes each way, a couple of times a week — lest he misses a scoop while behind the wheel."

The NBA world is wondering how long Charania can keep this up.

Perhaps Charania will take a vacation this summer to get away from everything for a little bit.