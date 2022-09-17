Shane Beamer Not Happy With Reporter's Question After Loss To Georgia

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took one reporter to task after Saturday's 48-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

When asked if he sensed any "give up" in the locker room, Beamer shot back with a "Hell no!"

"Hell no!" the Gamecocks coach said. "What kind of question is that Phil? We're 1-2. We're 1-2 and we've got a bunch of fighters in that room. And 'give up' ... that's not a part of this football program. Get out of here, man."

SC could do little-to-nothing against Georgia who outgained the Gamecocks by over 200 yards and scored with incredible efficiency.

If there's any silver lining to be found, South Carolina did score the first touchdown of the season against Georgia's defense, who had yet to give one up through two weeks and three quarters.

Shane Beamer's squad will get the chance to even its record up with a home game against Charlotte next Saturday.