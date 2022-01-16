Sunday afternoon was a tough one for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia was blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate.

Hurts struggled to pass the ball all game long. He threw multiple interceptions and appeared to be flustered for much of the contest.

Following the game, FOX NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe made his opinion on Hurts extremely clear.

“Hurts throwing accurately and consistently has long been his problem. It’s plagued him today and this season. Eagles will continue to search for a solution. It’s just that simple,” the Hall of Famer tweeted on Sunday.

It’s tough to argue against that right now.

Hurts is still young and he’s shown some promise early in his National Football League career. However, he really needs to improve with his accuracy.