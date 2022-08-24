Shannon Sharpe: 2022 Offseason Has Hurt Kevin Durant's Legacy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

It's been an offseason of chaos for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, so much so that Hall of tight end and "Undisputed" personality Shannon Sharpe believes its harmed KD's legacy.

"He was in Golden State winning championship after championship, Finals MVP after Finals MVP and he wasn't happy," Sharpe explained. "If he wasn't happy with winning, where in the hell else can he go and be happy?"

"... He treks down to Brooklyn, on a team that he helped assemble, and when it didn't go the way he thought it would he was willing to bail. This is a horrible look for him... This is an all-time bad move. Kevin Durant, you gotta find peace bruh. It tells you a lot about Durant, that if things don't go his way, he's looking to make a move."

Durant and the Nets appeared to kiss and make up on Tuesday, with GM Sean Marks releasing a statement that the two sides will move forward together in their pursuit of creating a championship team in Brooklyn:

Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

But in Sharpe's mind, the damage may have already been done.