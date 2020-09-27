Shannon Sharpe Tells NFL Owner He Must Fire Head Coach

Another week, another embarrassing loss by the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta, which lost after a disastrous onside kick mistake last weekend, fell in devastating fashion to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Bears replaced Mitch Trubisky with Nick Foles and managed to beat the Falcons in Atlanta. Chicago pulled out a last-second 30-26 win over Dan Quinn’s team to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3.

Last week, following the rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys, FOX personality Shannon Sharpe called for Quinn to be fired. He has not changed his mind.

Sharpe sent a message to Arthur Blank on Sunday afternoon, telling the NFL owner he has to fire his head coach.

“Falcons owner, Arthur Blank can write all the books he like about not reacting out of anger or frustration, but Dan Quinn remaining as hd coach, is an ABSOLUTE failure on his part. Blowing 4th quarter leads of 15&16 pts in Bck2Bck weeks is unacceptable,” the former star NFL tight end tweeted.

Falcons owner, Arthur Blank can write all the books he like about not reacting out of anger or frustration, but Dan Quinn remaining as hd coach, is an ABSOLUTE failure on his part. Blowing 4th quarter leads of 15&16 pts in Bck2Bck weeks is unacceptable. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 27, 2020

You’re not going to find too many people who disagree with Sharpe on this one.

The odds suggest that Quinn will be the first NFL head coach fired this season. At this point, we’re just waiting for it to happen.