Shannon Sharpe Asked If Russell Wilson Is 'Fixable'

The Denver Broncos held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the firing of former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was let go on Monday following the Broncos' embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. The team hit rock bottom with that loss as they're now 4-11 heading into their final two games.

After general manager George Paton discussed the firing, he was asked about Russell Wilson and his struggles this season. He went on to say that Wilson is "fixable" heading into next season and that they haven't given up on him just yet.

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed saw that comment and gave his thoughts on whether Wilson is indeed "fixable."

"There are other things that are more important to Russell Wilson (than football)," Sharpe said. "Football isn't as important as it once was. He doesn't have the hunger and he doesn't have the athleticism."

Sharpe also thinks that Wilson wants to be famous more than he wants to be a good football player.

The Broncos are hoping that Wilson gets back to where he once was when he was in Seattle. After all, they only have him signed for the next six seasons.