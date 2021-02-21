Shannon Sharpe Has Blunt Reaction To Cam Newton Video

A video of a young kid talking trash to Cam Newton at a football camp is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, the young camper calls out Newton for being a free agent, saying the former NFL MVP is about to be poor (a ridiculous statement made considering Newton has earned more than $100 million in salary).

Newton managed to keep his cool throughout the video, responding to the kid: “I’m rich. Where’s your daddy at?”

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

Former NFL star turned Fox Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe shared his reaction to the video on social media.

“Cam should’ve asked him to leave. Kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD,” he tweeted.

Cam should’ve asked him to leave. Kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD pic.twitter.com/dKE0pzgnAv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 21, 2021

Most NFL fans seem to agree with Sharpe. Trash talking can be a part of sports, but in this case, it was simply over the line and disrespectful.

Newton, after all, is a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. You better have accomplished a lot if you’re going to go after him in the trash talking game.