Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday.

An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The news outlet exposed text messages between Bryant and Favre in 2017 and 2019. These texts were filed Monday in the state of Mississippi's civil lawsuit over misspent welfare funds.

In the texts, Bryant and Favre discussed how to divert at least $5 million in welfare funds to help build the Southern Miss volleyball facility. Favre's daughter was a member of the Golden Eagles' volleyball team when these texts were sent.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has some strong words for Favre in the wake of this scandal.

"You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved," he said on Undisputed.

Favre's legal team has denied that the former quarterback knew he was receiving welfare funds.

Favre and Bryant have not been criminally charged.