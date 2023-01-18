Shannon Sharpe Has Message For Fans About Aaron Rodgers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe is getting sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers saga that takes place seemingly every offseason.

On Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," the Hall of Fame tight end had a message for the Packers and their fans: "STOP LETTING Aaron Rodgers HOLD Y’ALL HOSTAGE!"



I told you he was gonna do this. Now we talking about Aaron Rodgers, 'Is he going to be in Green Bay? Or is he gonna be elsewhere?' Those are the only two choices because he's not retiring and leaving $60 million on the table. ... But I don't care where you play, you stunk your last game. If that was your last game in Green Bay you were awful.

Sharpe went on to lament the 39-year-old QB for putting an emphasis on personal achievements rather than championships. Saying:

I told you about him, I know him. This is what he said [on the 'Pat McAfee Show']: 'Do I think I can play? Of course. Can I play at high level? Yeah the highest. I think I can win MVP.' Where [the hell's] championship? See that goes to show you right there what's important to him. ... Ask Brady what he would've said. Brady's thinking about championships, he's thinking about MVP awards.

Last summer, Rodgers said he "definitely" planned to finish his career in Green Bay. Now he doesn't seem so sure.