Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up.

Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the Hall of Fame TE had this to say about the final four teams:

You're gonna call me crazy Skip ... When it's all said and done I believe Ohio State will be No. 1. ... I've got LSU upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Georgia which will lose will be the only one-loss team so they have to be [in] ... And low and behold, guess who gets in? Everybody get your roll on! [Alabama's] gonna get in!

It's not completely out of the realm that Alabama finds itself in the College Football Playoff but it's going to take a lot of help to get them there.

Who knows, maybe Unc will have the last laugh come CFP selection time.