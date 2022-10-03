Shannon Sharpe Is Disgusted By Antonio Brown's Gisele Post

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has had an eventful last couple of days to say the least. After video emerged of him exposing himself at a pool in Dubai (and risking arrest in the process), Brown decided to have a little too much fun with a post about Tom Brady's wife, Gisele.

Brown took to social media and posted a photo of him getting a hug from Gisele after helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. The timing of the post is awkward since there are reports that Brady's marriage to Gisele is on the rocks.

FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe took extra exception to Brown's post. On Monday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe admonished Brown for disrespecting Brady and his family after Brady convinced the Buccaneers to give him a chance to play in 2020 following a series of terrible decisions that nearly got Brown permanently exiled from football.

"He's done in the NFL," Sharpe said. "Nobody's gonna waste their time, and last night took the cake for me. I'm done... That man took your ass in. That man revived your career. NOBODY was gonna give you a chance. And you take a shot at this man's wife?"

Antonio Brown wound up playing a big role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring two touchdowns in his first Super Bowl win.

But everything unraveled the following year, culminating in his now-legendary "exit" from MetLife Stadium.

We probably haven't heard the last of the Pro Bowl receiver, even if we never see him on an NFL field again.