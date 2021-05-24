The Spun

Everyone Has 1 Question For Shannon Sharpe About Julio Jones

Shannon Sharpe on Julio Jones.

Did Julio Jones know he was on live television while he was speaking to Shannon Sharpe over the phone?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind following Jones’ surprising “appearance” on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed on Monday morning. The appearance has made headlines across the sports world, as Jones made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta.

“I’m out of there,” Jones told Sharpe live on the air.

Did Jones know he was live on the air, though?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter, as the truth has finally surfaced. And, according to reports from across the league, Jones actually requested a trade several weeks ago. So, the Falcons were not blindsided by Jones’ admission on FOX Sports 1 this morning.

Still, you would hope that Jones realized he was on live television before sharing information that is sure to generate major headlines.

Of course, it’s also possible that this was a staged phone call to cause more urgency regarding a potential trade.

Jones has made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta and now everyone in the football world knows it. Perhaps we’ll get a trade sooner because of it.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.