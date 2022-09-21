Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe isn't a Baker Mayfield fan.

Sharpe, an analyst on Undisputed, tweeted that "Baker isn't it" to a fan on Wednesday afternoon.

"Baker isn’t it. Told you I knew what I was talking about," Sharpe tweeted.

Mayfield has been under a lot of heat the last couple of weeks.

He hasn't been able to get the job done and that's led to some analysts wondering if he's the true answer at quarterback for the Panthers.

So far this season, Mayfield has only thrown for 380 yards and two touchdowns. He only completed 48% of his passes and threw for just 145 yards in the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Giants.

If things don't turn around quickly, the Panthers could look to make some big changes, one of which could be relieving head coach Matt Rhule of his duties.

They'll hope that it doesn't come to that and that they start winning some games.