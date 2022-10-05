Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a defending Super Bowl champion to him. With the way they've played, he said he was surprised to see that the Cowboys are the underdogs in this game.

Sharpe expressed confidence that the Cowboys can get the job done against the Rams - to little surprise from co-host and diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless. He believes that the Cowboys defense will do enough to keep the Cowboys in the game even if they don't get into an aerial shootout.

“The Rams haven’t looked like a team that won the Super Bowl. I'm surprised Cowboys are an underdog… I have a lot of confidence the Cowboys can win this game.”

Shannon Sharpe probably isn't alone with his assessment of the Los Angeles Rams through these first four games. Their offense is currently 29th in scoring and 28th in yards, while their defense is in the middle of the pack.

One of the biggest reasons for their offensive struggles is a complete lack of a run game. Turnovers have also been a big factor.

Last year the Rams didn't suffer their second loss of the season until Week 9.

Will the Rams suffer their third of this season against the Cowboys on Sunday?