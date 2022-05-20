Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Mavericks-Warriors Series

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals over the Dallas Mavericks. Ahead of tonight's Game 2, Fox's Shannon Sharpe has a prediction for how the next few games will play out.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe was asked whether the Mavs can tie the series in Game 2. Sharpe believes that while he expects Mavs star Luka Doncic to play better than he did in Game 1, the Mavs will lose.

But Sharpe decided to throw in a prediction for Game 3 as well. And Sharpe believes that the Mavs will win Game 3 in Dallas and come out of the weekend down 2-1 instead of 3-0.

"Luka will be better, but it won't be enough for them to win. But when we come back here on Monday, I'll be sitting pretty because I already know the Mavs will make the series 2-1."

The Warriors did a good job of containing Luka Doncic and keeping him off his rhythm. Doncic went just 6-18 on field goals, his lowest field goal percentage of the playoffs. The 20 points he scored were also his lowest of the playoffs so far.

There's also the reports that Doncic is dealing with an illness that may be hampering him on and off the court. That could be a major factor in tonight's Game 2.

Will Shannon Sharpe's prediction come true?