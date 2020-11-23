Shannon Sharpe Believes NFL Head Coach Should Be Fired

Two NFL head coaches have been fired so far this season. It’s starting to feel like a third will be joining them soon.

The Detroit Lions were shut out by the Teddy Bridgewater-less Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Detroit falls to 4-6 on the season with the loss.

If Matt Patricia’s seat wasn’t warm before, it should be now. CBS Sports gives Patricia an ‘F’ for his performance on Sunday.

“Not only did the Lions struggle on offense, but their defense wasn’t exactly impressive in this game, either. Although they did pick off P.J. Walker twice, their biggest problem is that they simply gave up too many big plays. On Carolina’s first TD drive, the Lions surrendered a 52-yard pass that set up the touchdown. On Carolina’s second TD drive, the Lions gave up two plays that went for more than 18 yards. The defense is supposed to be Matt Patricia’s specialty and if he can’t even come up with something to stop a former XFL quarterback, it might be time for the Lions to move on,” CBS Sports writes. You can view their full game grades here.

CBS is far from the only outlet ripping Patricia.

FOX analyst Shannon Sharpe thinks it’s long past time to fire Patricia. He doesn’t understand why the Lions head coach still has a job.

Tell me so we BOFF* know https://t.co/XUNUj98DuZ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 22, 2020

He might not for much longer.

Patricia was likely facing a playoff mandate in 2020. With the loss on Sunday, it’s difficult to imagine the Lions reaching the postseason.

A coaching change might be coming soon.