Shannon Sharpe Names Biggest Trade In Sports History

On Wednesday's "Undisputed" Pro Football Hall of Famer and FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe talked the biggest trade in sports history with partner Skip Bayless.

His answer: Skip's Cowboys dealing Herschel Walker.

“It has got to be the Herschel Walker trade," Sharpe explained. "The Dallas Cowboys got 5 players and 6 draft picks from Minnesota. The picks turned out to be Emmittt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith, and Darren Woodson.”

Jimmy Johnson infamously traded Walker for a haul that helped launch the dynasty of the 1990's Cowboys.

Trading Walker eventually turned into a pick that would become Emmitt Smith, who joined Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin to create the "Triplets." As well as several other Pro Bowlers and capable starters.

Walker would go on to spend two more seasons with the Vikings after the trade, but only hit 1,000 yards one more time before bouncing around to the Eagles, Giants and eventually back to Dallas.